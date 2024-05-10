 17-year-old student ends life in Kharar - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
17-year-old student ends life in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 10, 2024 09:24 AM IST

After he did not answer the door despite persistent knocking, his friends broke in and found his body hanging; they raised the alarm and informed the Kharar police

A 17-year-old student of a private college in Jhanjeri ended his life at a rented accommodation in Darpan City, Kharar, on Wednesday.

The deceased, a native of Haryana, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room, by his friends around 7 pm.

After he did not answer the door despite persistent knocking, his friends broke in and found his body hanging. They raised the alarm and informed the police.

One of his friends said the student, who was pursuing BSC Forensic Science, was reeling under stress as the college had denied him an admit card due to his short attendance.

A college official, however, denied any pressure from the college authorities. “Since his attendance was short, we asked him to call his father to the college. We did not pressure or threaten him,” the official said.

Police denied any foul play in the incident, with a cop probing the case saying, “The deceased’s family did not blame the college in their complaint and there are no other injury marks but of strangulation.”

Kharar City police have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 17-year-old student ends life in Kharar

