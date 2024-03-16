 17-year-old was killed over ₹150, two held: Chandigarh Police - Hindustan Times
17-year-old was killed over 150, two held: Chandigarh Police

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Cracking the case within 24 hours, Chandigarh police on Friday arrested two men who they said strangled the victim, Jitender Kumar of Burail, in a fit of rage after he snatched ₹150 from them

It was a brawl over 150 that claimed the life of the 17-year-old boy who was found murdered near Laxmi Narayan temple in Sector 44 on Thursday.

The accused, Basant Chaudhary, 35, and Chuda Mani Kumar, 24, both residents of Burail, Chandigarh, are facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Both hail from Nepal. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The accused, Basant Chaudhary, 35, and Chuda Mani Kumar, 24, both residents of Burail, are facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Both hail from Nepal.

Police said the accused duo worked as security guards in Burail and collected 20 daily from each auto driver as payment.

After they had collected the money on Wednesday night, Jitender, a labourer, approached them in an inebriated state and snatched 150 from them, before fleeing on foot.

While pursuing him, both security guards found him at a park in Sector 44, where they repeatedly struck him on the neck and legs with a rod. When he fell unconscious, they fled the spot.

After some time, Chaudhary returned to check on Jitender and discovered he had died.

Police said Jitender was youngest of four siblings. His father and brother also work as labourers

After morning walkers spotted the body, police were alerted. Perusal of CCTV footage from the area led police to the accused.

