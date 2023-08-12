: A 17-year-old girl allegedly ended her life in her classroom in a government school in Rewari district on Friday, police said. 17-yr-old girl ends life in Rewari (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the girl, a Class 12 student, took the extreme step when no one was present in the class.

The victim’s younger sister said her sister wanted to change the History subject but the concerned teacher was mounting pressure on her to not change it.

“A school teacher told me about my sister’s suicide and I did not believe him. When I reached my sister’s classroom, she was found hanging from the fan. The school staff did not take her down and I along with my classmates took her down,” she told the police.

Sanjay Kumar, SHO at Model town police station, said the girl was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead and her family levelled serious allegations against the teacher.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR and a case will be filed soon,” he added.

However, the History teacher denied allegations levelled by the girl’s family and he stated that the girl was facing health complications.

When the teacher reached the hospital where the deceased was brought, the family members and relatives of the girl beat up the teacher. Police officials had to intervene in the matter.

Suicide helpline:

KIRAN: 18005990019

SNEHA: 044-24640050

