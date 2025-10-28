18 e-rickshaws gutted in fire at Chhatbir zoo, no casualty, animals safe

A major fire broke out at Chhatbir zoo in Mohali district on Tuesday, destroying 18 electric rickshaws.

Officials said there was no casualty and no animal enclosure was affected.

Staff at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park said the fire started at the e-rickshaw charging statin near the main entrance around 8am and within minutes it spread, engulfing all parked vehicles.

The staff immediately alerted the fire department and several tenders were rushed to the spot. It took an hour to control the blaze, the authorities said, adding the cause is being ascertained.

E-rickshaws were introduced by the Chhatbir zoo authorities as an eco-friendly measure to reduce pollution. Earlier, tourists were allowed to enter the zoo, spread over 505 acres, in their private vehicles, which was later restricted to protect the environment and ensure animal safety.

The authorities are assessing the damage and taking steps to prevent such incidents in future.