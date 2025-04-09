18 trees axed illegally at Sangrur civil hospital, says activist; no violation: DC

With the authorities axing 18 trees for a project in the Sangrur civil hospital, a local activist has accused the administration of ignoring a stay order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. At the same time, the administration has claimed that the court’s order is not applicable to the hospital land. Civil surgeon Sanjay Kamra said the tree removal was done to build a critical care block in the hospital.

Civil surgeon Sanjay Kamra said the tree removal was done to build a critical care block in the hospital. Activist Jasinder Sekhon said the move was illegal owing to the HC stay order. She also alleged that the building plan had not been passed by the municipal committee.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sandeep Rishi said the project was in accordance with the Punjab government’s policy. A prior assessment was undertaken and relocation was considered before resorting to tree felling.

The DC also said that according to the XEN of the public works department’s (PWD) buildings and roads (B&R) branch, the stay order pertained to a separate road-widening project in the city and did not apply to the hospital land. He also said that five saplings would be planted for every tree removed, overseen by an SDM-led committee.

PWD’s (B&R branch) XEN Ajay Garg refused to comment. Attempts to reach SDM Charanjot Singh Walia were unsuccessful.