187 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir; Srinagar reports highest number of cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 187 fresh Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Saturday, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 163 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 24 infections. Two persons succumbed to the virus in the Kashmir division.

Kashmir reported the highest 61 cases in the summer capital Srinagar followed by 56 cases in the northern district of Baramulla and 15 in Ganderbal. Jammu district in the Jammu division saw the highest 19 cases. All other 16 districts saw single-digit or zero cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 595 followed by Baramulla and Ganderbal districts with 341 and 155 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 158 with active positive cases reaching 1,696.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said 48,875 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.614 crores.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,29,046 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.19%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,35,203 and the death-toll has reached 4,461.

The officials said 50,067 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,150 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 860 deaths.

