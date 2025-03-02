18-lakh relief for family of Ambala man killed in mishap

Nearly nine years after a 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his vehicle in Ambala in 2016, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded his family a compensation of ₹18.34 lakh. The victim, Kuldeep Singh, hailed from Bhita village in Ambala’s Barara tehsil. He ran a canteen at a fabric factory in Shahbad and also a dairy in his village. (iStock)

As per case files, on April 18, 2016, Kuldeep was returning home from work. Around 7.30 pm, when he reached Kesari Bhita road, a speeding car hit his vehicle, causing it to go out of control and hit a tree.

The driver of the other car fled the scene and Kuldeep was admitted to General Hospital, Ambala. Having sustained several injuries, he died during treatment.

An FIR was subsequently lodged against the absconding car driver in Saha, Ambala, for negligence, rash driving and causing death by negligence.

In September 2021, the victim’s wife Seema Devi, children, aged 11 and six months, and 74-year-old mother approached MACT for compensation.

They submitted that Kuldeep was 28 years old at the time of the accident. He used to run a canteen and a dairy, earning ₹30,000 a month.

The car driver, Manish Kumar, who lives in Ambala, owner Narinder Singh of Karnal and United India Insurance Company were made opposite parties.

The driver and owner of the car did not appear before the tribunal during the hearing. Thus, they were proceeded against ex parte. The insurance company submitted a response before the tribunal.

After hearing arguments of both parties and perusing the documents, the tribunal approved a compensation of ₹18.34 lakh for the victim’s family, directing the car driver and owner, along with the insurer, to pay the amount along with 7.5% interest.

“The offending vehicle was insured with United India Insurance Company on the date of accident. No violation of the terms and conditions of the insurance policy has been proved. Therefore, the insurance company could not escape its liability to pay the compensation and indemnify the insurance. Accordingly, it is held that all respondents are jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation and the insurance company shall be liable to indemnify the insured. This issue is accordingly decided against the respondent insurance company,” ruled the tribunal.