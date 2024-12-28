18-year-old killed as speeding truck crashes into bike in Mohali

An 18-year-old motorcyclist lost his life while his friend suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding truck in Phase-11 on Thursday. An 18-year-old motorcyclist lost his life while his friend suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding truck in Phase-11 on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh alias Noni of Sector-30, Chandigarh, while his injured friend is Kulbir Singh of Sector 29, Chandigarh.

The deceased’s father, Sukhwinder Singh said they were returning home after paying obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara. While Singh was on his bike, his son and his friend were on another bike.

“My son and his friend were driving ahead of me. When we reached near the Sector 66/67 light point, a rashly driven truck hit my son’s bike from the back and fled the spot. My son and his friend sustained multiple injuries following which I rushed them to a nearby hospital where my son succumbed to his injuries while his friend is undergoing treatment,” he said.

Phase-11 police have booked an unidentified truck driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

3 days on, case registered in Mataur mishap

Meanwhile, three days after a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Sector 71, opposite Radha Soami Satsang building, Mataur police registered a case against the driver of an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased identified Shahrukh, 29, of Sector 45, worked as a carpenter in Mohali and was returning home from work in Kharar on December 23 around 10 pm. When he reached the said spot, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and fled the spot.

Police on Thursday booked an unidentified person following the complaint of Abrar, an Uttar Pradesh native and brother of the deceased.