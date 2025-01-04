Menu Explore
18-year-old loses phone to snatcher in Chandigarh’s Sector 34

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The victim, Sumeet Sharma, a first year BA student at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, filed a complaint with the police after the incident took place on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old student became the victim of a mobile snatching incident in Sector 34 on Tuesday, when an unidentified individual on a white Activa scooter stole his phone.

The victim, Sumeet Sharma, a first year BA student at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, filed a complaint with the police after the incident took place on Tuesday.
The victim, Sumeet Sharma, a first year BA student at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, filed a complaint with the police after the incident took place on Tuesday. (HT File)

The victim, Sumeet Sharma, a first year BA student at the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, filed a complaint with the police after the incident took place on Tuesday.

According to Sumeet Sharma, he was walking home on the cycle track, from the Sector 32/33 road towards his residence around 11.50 am. While walking near the small chowk between Sectors 32 and 33, a youngster, aged 20-25, riding a white Activa scooter without a helmet, approached him from behind. The individual snatched Sumeet’s mobile phone from his right hand and sped off from the scene, he said.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to nab the accused. A case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 34 Police Station.

