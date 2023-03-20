Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 18-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh, 2 minors among 3 held

18-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh, 2 minors among 3 held

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2023 02:24 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Subhash, 18, a resident of Kajheri, Chandigarh; the main accused is Rishabh, 27, who works as a sanitation worker

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a brawl over a collision between his ice-cream cart and a cycle in Kajheri on Saturday night.

Chandigarh Police have booked the three accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. (Getty Images)
The deceased was identified as Subhash, 18, a resident of Kajheri. The accused, Rishabh, 27, who works as a sanitation worker, and his two juvenile accomplices have been nabbed.

According to police, Subash’s ice-cream cart had collided with Rishabh’s cycle on Friday. A day later, Rishabh and his two minor aides confronted Subash over this. The argument got heated and the accused stabbed Subhash with a sharp-edged weapon.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police have booked the three accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station.

Rishabh was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody, while the two minors were sent to a juvenile home.

