18-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh, 2 minors among 3 held

An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a brawl over a collision between his ice-cream cart and a cycle in Kajheri on Saturday night. Chandigarh Police have booked the three accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Subhash, 18, a resident of Kajheri. The accused, Rishabh, 27, who works as a sanitation worker, and his two juvenile accomplices have been nabbed.

According to police, Subash’s ice-cream cart had collided with Rishabh’s cycle on Friday. A day later, Rishabh and his two minor aides confronted Subash over this. The argument got heated and the accused stabbed Subhash with a sharp-edged weapon.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed in the wee hours of Sunday.

Rishabh was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody, while the two minors were sent to a juvenile home.