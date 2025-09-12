Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

196 special HRTC buses transported over 8k Manimahesh pilgrims after heavy rains

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 05:54 am IST

During the Yatra, the Chamba–Bharmour route remained blocked for several days due to heavy rains and landslides, leaving a large number of devotees stranded midway and at various places, including Chamba town

As many as 8,518 passengers were transported in 196 special buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) after heavy rains recently stranded thousands of devotees of the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district.

Dharamshala HRTC divisional manager Pankaj Chadha, while speaking to the media on Thursday, said the operation of these buses helped the devotees reach their destinations on time. (HT File)
Dharamshala HRTC divisional manager Pankaj Chadha, while speaking to the media on Thursday, said the operation of these buses helped the devotees reach their destinations on time. (HT File)

During the Yatra, the Chamba–Bharmour route remained blocked for several days due to heavy rains and landslides, leaving a large number of devotees stranded midway and at various places, including Chamba town. In view of the situation, HRTC took immediate steps and provided special bus services to ensure the safe and convenient movement of the devotees.

Dharamshala HRTC divisional manager Pankaj Chadha, while speaking to the media on Thursday, said the operation of these buses helped the devotees reach their destinations on time. “From August 29 to September 6, a total of 196 special buses were run by the corporation, in which about 8,518 passengers traveled and reached their destinations. Out of these, a maximum of 171 buses were operated from Chamba to Pathankot, carrying thousands of devotees,” he said.

Chaddha added that during the Yatra, a large number of devotees arrived daily at corporation bus stations, and for crowd management, HRTC officers and employees remained on duty round the clock. “They played a crucial role in guiding the devotees, arranging buses, and ensuring their safe departure,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 196 special HRTC buses transported over 8k Manimahesh pilgrims after heavy rains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On