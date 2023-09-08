19-year-old booked for stalking women in Ludhiana

A 19-year-old man was booked for allegedly sending threatening and objectionable messages to women from different mobile phone numbers, police said on Friday. According to the complainant, the accused is their acquaintance, who worked in a private school. (iStock)

The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused, a resident of Koocha Number 9 of Field Ganj.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of an Islam Ganj resident. According to the complainant, the accused is their acquaintance, who worked in a private school.

The complainant stated that his wife and his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) received threatening and objectionable messages from unknown numbers. The sender of the messages used foul language against them and threatened them with dire consequences.

ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the complainant suspected Vishal of sending messages. After investigating the matter, the police lodged an FIR under sections 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the accused.

