19-year-old youth loses phone to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 50

Snatchers made off with a 19-year-old youth’s mobile phone near Sports Complex in Sector 50 on Tuesday. The victim, Shiv Shankar, a resident of Kajheri, Sector 52, works at the office of a property dealer in Sector 50-B, Chandigarh. (Stock image)

As per his complaint to police, he was walking back home after work on Monday and took out his mobile phone from his pocket to check the time. Suddenly, a helmeted man approached him from behind and snatched his phone. The snatcher ran towards his accomplice waiting on a motorcycle nearby and fled.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

