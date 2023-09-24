News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 19-yr-old dies of electrocution in Dera Bassi, crane operator booked for negligence

19-yr-old dies of electrocution in Dera Bassi, crane operator booked for negligence

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 24, 2023 02:56 AM IST

The accused, Verandra Kumar, was operating a crane carrying iron pillars; he was signalled by the victim, Vishnu Shukla a native of Uttar Pradesh, to stop the crane when he spotted some overhead power cables

Police have booked a Karnal-based man for causing death by negligence after a 19-year- old boy died of electrocution in the Handesra area of Dera Bassi.

A case has been registered by the Dera Bassi police. Search is on for the accused. (iStock)
A case has been registered by the Dera Bassi police. Search is on for the accused. (iStock)

The accused, Verandra Kumar, according to the information, was operating a crane carrying iron pillars. He was signalled by the victim, Vishnu Shukla, a native of Uttar Pradesh, to stop the crane when he spotted some overhead power cables. Kumar, however, raised the crane failing to hear the warning. Shukla then accidentally came in contact with the pillar and was electrocuted. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Ambala, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt to arrest him is on.

