19-yr-old dies of electrocution in Dera Bassi, crane operator booked for negligence

Police have booked a Karnal-based man for causing death by negligence after a 19-year- old boy died of electrocution in the Handesra area of Dera Bassi.

The accused, Verandra Kumar, according to the information, was operating a crane carrying iron pillars. He was signalled by the victim, Vishnu Shukla, a native of Uttar Pradesh, to stop the crane when he spotted some overhead power cables. Kumar, however, raised the crane failing to hear the warning. Shukla then accidentally came in contact with the pillar and was electrocuted. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Ambala, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt to arrest him is on.

