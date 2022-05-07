2 bike-borne men rob ₹42,500 from cash transaction facility in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne men robbed ₹42,500 from a cash transaction facility after incapacitating a woman staffer in Neeva Bazar of Machhiwara on Friday evening.
The staffer, Nishu Rani, was alone at the centre when two turbaned men turned up there and asked her to help them withdraw money from the ATM. “They said their mother was unwell, and they urgently needed the money. When I came out of the cabin, the men overpowered me, and wrapped my dupatta around my neck in a chokehold. They took ₹42,500 from my cabin, along with my cash and mobile phone.”
The accused fled after the woman’s brother came to the centre. “My brother, Deepak Kumar, tried to catch the robbers, but they managed to escape on their motorcycles,”she said.
Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, Machhiwara station house officer, said, “The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and we are trying to identify the accused.”
-
Ludhiana | BPEOs scrimp on funds for delivering new books, saddle schools with bill
Despite receiving funds for delivering new Punjab School Education Board textbooks to government schools, block primary education officers (BPEOs) have directed school authorities to collect the books from their respective offices at their own expense. Saddled with the additional financial burden, some miffed school authorities have refused to collect the books, and have asked to the BPEOs to make arrangements to drop the textbooks on the school premises.
-
Terror suspects arrested in Karnal were in touch with Pak-based terrorist Rinda for past 9 months
Four terror suspects who were arrested in Karnal on Thursday with explosives and arms were in touch with Pakistani-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda for the past nine months through a mobile application. They were active since October last year and had delivered two consignments of explosives, arms and ammunition at Nanded in Maharashtra and Tarn Taran in Punjab, said police officials familiar with the matter.
-
Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias a Class 12 student of Faridkot, Jass. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
-
Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala. The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
-
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics