2 BKU leaders, 10 others booked for farmer’s murder

The district chief of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Doaba) was among the 12 accused nominated in a case registered over the murder of a farmer, officials said. Amna Pandori. (HT File)

They added that BKU Doaba district chief Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi Dhatt, farmer leader Danvir Singh, alias DC Noorpura, and 10 others allegedly gunned down a man to death in the union office in Raikot, near the historic Gurwara Tahliana Sahib. Officials said the incident happened late on Friday night.

The victim, Amandeep Singh alias Amna Pandori, was a member of the union. Police said they suspect personal reasons behind the murder.

According to the police, the accused fled the spot and abandoned their Maruti Suzuki Car near the Air Force School, 15 km from Raikot. To push for the accused’s arrest, the victims’ kin on Saturday staged a protest and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Bathinda highway at Barnala Chowk in Raikot for an hour. The Raikot police registered a first-information report (FIR) against Jassi Dhatt, Danvir Singh and 10 others following a complaint by Hardeep Singh, the victim’s brother. Hardeep said the accused were consuming liquor in the union office and called Amna Pandori to invite him there. The complainant said he, Amna and some other friends reached the office, where the accused had a scuffle with them.

Hardeep alleged that Danvir flashed a revolver and fired at Amna, but the bullet missed him. Later, Jaspreet instigated Danvir Singh to shoot Amna in the head and Danvir did so, the complainant said.

“We rushed Amna to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he added.

Hardeep said Amna had solemnised a love marriage with a woman from Talwandi Rai village and the woman is currently in England for studies. He alleged that Danvir used to make calls to Amna’s wife to instigate her against Amna. According to Hardeep, Danvir used to tell the woman that Amna had lied to her about his property and had no land in his name. He alleged that Danvir told her that Amna had lied to her about his caste, following which she had stopped talking to Amna. When he objected to it, Danvir Singh started threatening him.

Raikot station-house officer inspector Davinder Singh said the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused. He said the car used by the accused in escaping after the crime has been recovered.