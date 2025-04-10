2 brothers shot dead in Jind village over property dispute

Two brothers were shot dead by a group of five to six persons over a land dispute in Jind on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said. A Jind police spokesperson said that they have received the complaint and are in the process of registering the FIR. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar, 44, and his elder brother Dilbagh Singh, 50, of Jind’s Nirjan village. The duo used to run a liquor petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder agency on Safidon road in Jind.

Satish’s son, Mohit Kumar, in his police complaint, said that his father and uncle were beaten up by another resident of the village, Suresh Kumar, and his son, with whom his family had been in a long-drawn land dispute, which is pending in the court. The assault, he said, took place around 8 pm on Tuesday.

“After the assault, we went to the Jind Sadar police station and lodged a formal complaint. While returning, they intercepted my Scorpio and fired shots at me, but I managed to escape unhurt. Around 2 am today, the accused barged into our LPG cylinder agency and fired nearly 40 shots at my father and uncle,” he said.

“After getting information from our staff about the incident, I reached the spot and rushed my father and uncle to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead,” the complainant added.

On land dispute, he said, “We had raised the issue before the administration several times and a wall was also constructed to demarcate the landing belonging to us. But they broke the wall three times, and started issuing us threats.”

The complainant also refused to allow autopsy until the attackers are arrested.

A Jind police spokesperson said that they have received the complaint and are in the process of registering the FIR.