2 caught for graft in Haryana

An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. The accused has been identified as Chand Singh. The accused had already taken ₹20,000 as bribe from the complainant, Mohammad Mustafa. An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. (Getty Images)

After receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana conducted a raid and nabbed the accused officer while he accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant.

The bureau also caught a divisional accounts officer, Vijay Kumar Singh of the public health engineering department in Rohtak, red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of ₹20,000 for passing the bills of a contractor.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Rohtak police station.