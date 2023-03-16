Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 caught for graft in Haryana

2 caught for graft in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

After receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana conducted a raid and nabbed the accused officer while he accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant.

An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. The accused has been identified as Chand Singh. The accused had already taken 20,000 as bribe from the complainant, Mohammad Mustafa.

An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. (Getty Images)
An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. (Getty Images)

After receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana conducted a raid and nabbed the accused officer while he accepting 10,000 from the complainant.

The bureau also caught a divisional accounts officer, Vijay Kumar Singh of the public health engineering department in Rohtak, red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of 20,000 for passing the bills of a contractor.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Rohtak police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out