2 caught with heroin in Tarn Taran

Security personnel apprehended two “drug smugglers” and seized 610-gm heroin near Kalsian village in Tarn Taran, the Border Security Force (BSF) stated on Sunday. Taking to X, BSF’s Punjab Frontier informed that the alert troops took action after they spotted a drone in the area. Drone-dropped heroin seized by BSGF.

In Ferozepur, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was seized near Barreke. The BSF further stated that in another operation in coordination with the Punjab Police, 755-gm heroin was seized from a plastic container near Noorwala, Tarn Taran. “These recoveries reflect BSF’s vigilance, precise intelligence and seamless coordination with Punjab Police in thwarting cross-border narco-smuggling attempts,” the BSF added.

Recoveries of drone, drugs, firearms and other items from areas alongside Pakistan border have been a regular feature. Such items are dropped via drones by Pakistan-based smugglers for their aides in the Indian side.