Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 caught with heroin in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 08:28 am IST

BSF apprehended two drug smugglers and seized 610-gm heroin near Tarn Taran, along with a drone and 755-gm heroin in coordinated operations.

Security personnel apprehended two “drug smugglers” and seized 610-gm heroin near Kalsian village in Tarn Taran, the Border Security Force (BSF) stated on Sunday. Taking to X, BSF’s Punjab Frontier informed that the alert troops took action after they spotted a drone in the area.

Drone-dropped heroin seized by BSGF.
Drone-dropped heroin seized by BSGF.

In Ferozepur, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was seized near Barreke. The BSF further stated that in another operation in coordination with the Punjab Police, 755-gm heroin was seized from a plastic container near Noorwala, Tarn Taran. “These recoveries reflect BSF’s vigilance, precise intelligence and seamless coordination with Punjab Police in thwarting cross-border narco-smuggling attempts,” the BSF added.

Recoveries of drone, drugs, firearms and other items from areas alongside Pakistan border have been a regular feature. Such items are dropped via drones by Pakistan-based smugglers for their aides in the Indian side.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 caught with heroin in Tarn Taran
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On