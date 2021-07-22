2 children killed, 5 of family injured in Patiala roof collapse

Two siblings, aged seven and nine, were killed while five members of their family were injured after the roof of their house collapsed at Dudhan Sadhan village in Patiala district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sachin and his younger sister Tania.

The family was sleeping when the roof suddenly fell and all the seven members were trapped under the debris. The victims’ father Bittu, mother Neelam and their three siblings received multiple injuries. Police said the walls of the kutcha house developed cracks due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The family was evacuated with the help of villagers and the police. They were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where doctors declared the two children brought dead.

Dudhan Sadhan tehsildar Sarabjit Singh said as per the government policy, the family will be provided a compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the deceased members and an aid of ₹95,000 will be given for reconstruction of the house.

“Bittu works as a daily wager and the condition of the house was not good. The incident took place due to heavy rainfall,” he said.

On Tuesday, four members of a family were killed in a similar incident at Matauli village in the district.