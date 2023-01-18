Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 communication equipment of army worth 38.60 lakh go missing in Ferozepur

2 communication equipment of army worth 38.60 lakh go missing in Ferozepur

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 11:24 PM IST

Two communication equipments of the Indian army, said to be worth ₹38.60 lakh, went missing under mysterious circumstances from an army unit in Ferozepur, on Tuesday evening.

Two pieces of equipment were found missing, namely IPS (Intrusion Proof System) costing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38.60 lakh. (ANI file photo)
Two pieces of equipment were found missing, namely IPS (Intrusion Proof System) costing 38.60 lakh. (ANI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Two communication equipments of the Indian army, said to be worth 38.60 lakh, went missing under mysterious circumstances from an army unit in Ferozepur, on Tuesday evening.

In a police complaint, Major Sandeep Yadav, commanding officer of the signal regiment of 7 Golden Arrow division, said that two communication equipment placed at building number MTC1, located near 408 Gun Missile Regiment, Ferozepur, were found missing on Tuesday evening.

Two pieces of equipment were found missing, namely IPS (Intrusion Proof System) costing 38.60 lakh. The equipment was placed under the lock and key system at the above-mentioned location and the equipment was found forcefully removed from the rack.

“We have registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. Further probe was on,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur.

Meanwhile, Army authorities have ordered an internal probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out