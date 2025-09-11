2 cops convicted in fake encounter cases attacked inside Patiala jail

Two convicted retired Punjab Police officers, serving life terms in separate fake encounter cases, were attacked by a fellow inmate on Wednesday inside Patiala Central Jail, authorities said. Two convicted retired Punjab Police officers, serving life terms in separate fake encounter cases, were attacked by a fellow inmate on Wednesday inside Patiala Central Jail, authorities said.

A third officer, an inspector who is facing trial in another case, was also injured in the attack.

The injured have been identified as former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurbachan Singh and former inspectors Sooba Singh and Inderjit Singh. While Gurbachan Singh and Sooba Singh are serving life terms awarded by CBI courts, Inderjit Singh is under trial in some other case.

According to jail officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the attack was carried out by Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, an accused in the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar.

Sunny allegedly used spoons, sharpened as weapons, to repeatedly strike the officers on the heads and faces.

Suba Singh sustained deep facial injuries and is admitted to ICU ward of the Rajindra Hospital, while the other two are under medical observation. Suba Singh’s condition is said to be critical.

According to preliminary reports, Sunny suspected that the former police officers were informing jail authorities about his activities.

A few months ago, a heated argument erupted between them over similar suspicions.

On Wednesday, while all inmates were seated inside the barrack, Sunny launched an assault.

The jail staff intervened and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma visited the jail to review the situation and later met the injured at the hospital.

Superintendent of police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema said an FIR has been lodged against Sunny at the Tripuri police station.

“The motive appears to be suspicion and personal animosity inside the jail barracks, but the exact cause will be ascertained after recording detailed statements of the injured,” another officer added.

On December 25, 2024, Gurbachan Singh was sentenced to a life term in a 32-year-old case. He was convicted of killing constable Jagdeep Singh Makhan and special police officer Gurnam Singh Pali. At that time, the two policemen’s bodies were cremated as ‘unidentified’.

On August 5, 2025, Suba Singh and a few others with him were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in a 1993 case of a fake encounter of seven people in Tarn Taran.

Inderjit Singh was already in jail in connection with another case.