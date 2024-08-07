2 days after project launch, MC plans phase-wise trial of 24x7 water supply in Manimajra

Two days after Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and municipal corporation has now planned a phase-wise trial run before rolling out the facility completely. The municipal corporation has set up a dedicated complaint counter at Water Works-III, Manimajra, from 9 am to 5 pm. (HT Photo)

“Aiming to facilitate a seamless and efficient transition of intermittent water supply to full pressure water supply, the area of Manimajra has been strategically divided into four distinct zones for final settings and connections to the new water supply network. This carefully planned approach allows for uninterrupted service delivery and minimises disruptions to the residents of Manimajra,” said municipal commissioner and Chandigarh Smart City Limited CEO Anindita Mitra.

The phased trial run of final settings and connections to the new water supply system will commence in phases. From August 7 to August 12, areas comprising Shanti Nagar, Madiwala Town, Peepliwala Town, Bank Colony and Police Colony will get 24x7 water supply.

From August 13 to August 18, areas comprising Old Darshani Bagh, Samadhi gate area, Gobindpura, Churi market, Main Market and Old Ropar road will undergo the trial run.

Then from August 19 to August 23, MC plans to provide round-the-clock water to Subhash Nagar, Indira Colony, Motor Market and Shivalik Enclave and from August 24 to August 28, to areas comprising MHC, Duplex Houses, Rajiv Vihar and Uppal Marble Society.

“During these dates, citizens of Manimajra may experience erratic supply and low water pressure. A robust grievance redressal has been set up for registration of grievances. Citizens can call at helpline number 95032-75281 or register their complaints on ‘I’m Chandigarh’ mobile app. They can also visit a dedicated counter set up at Water Works-III, Manimajra, from 9 am to 5 pm,” said Mitra.

A dedicated cell has been constituted to monitor the stabilisation on a daily basis.

“We appeal to the citizens of Manimajra to cooperate with the field officers to ensure 24x7 water supply services in the area. This pilot project aims to transform the existing intermittent water supply into a continuous and pressurised system and this strategic move will enhance water supply efficiency, reduce wastage and ensure better water resource management. It will take almost four months for the project to get stabilised and ensure seamless round-the-clock water supply. For now, we will start supplying water for extra hours, and will check on leakages and connections, and repair those to ensure that the project objectivity is fulfilled,” she said.