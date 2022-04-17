2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder
Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna’s Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday.
The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. The reason behind the incident is uncertain, but it is suspected that the fire broke out due to generation of highly combustible methane gas at the dump site amid the rising temperatures.
As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities. They demanded that the dump be shifted from the village, and also stopped garbage collectors from dumping garbage on the site.
Rasoolra sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said villagers are facing respiratory issues due to the fire at the dump site, which is spread over 5 acres. “Foul smell emanating from the dump is taking a toll on villagers. We are concerned that the flames may spread to the fields.”
“We have asked authorities to shift the dump from the site, otherwise we will continue to protest and not allow dumping of garbage on the site from now on,” said Singh.
Khanna fire station officer (FSO) Yashpal Rai Gomi said the flames were controlled within the first seven eight hours, but it was still smouldering and smoke was rising from it.
Firefighters are still sprinkling water on the garbage so that the flames do not reignite again. Fire tenders from Samrala and Gobindgarh have been sent back, while the Khanna fire brigade is still on the spot.
After the villagers staged a protest, and stopped authorities from dumping garbage on the site, waste is now accumulating in Khanna city. Open dumping of garbage is taking a toll on the public and commuters.
We are not emulating AAP’s model: Himachal BJP chief Kashyap
The Bharatiya Janata Party has responded strongly to Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia's jibe on freebies announced by Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur recently. Sisodia had deplored the BJP by saying that the party, which does not believe in giving any facility to the public, has started to emulate Arvind Kejriwal's model of development. Now, there will be no water bill in rural areas. Simultaneously, electricity charges were reduced from ₹1.
Government ensuring equitable development in HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 development projects worth about ₹287 crore at Pansai ground in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. Jai Ram said that the present Himachal government has ensured equitable and balanced development of every area of the state and every section of the society in the last four and a half years.
Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana
In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning. Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. Close shave for 3 workers A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.
BRO to build world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh
The Border Roads Organisation will construct the world's highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet to connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said here on Saturday. Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary told PTI that the Border Roads Organisation will start the construction of the tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year.
Massive fire breaks out at Tajpur dump in Ludhiana
Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tones of garbage has accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation. With the summer sun beating down on the accumulated waste, fire incidents are regularly being reported at the landfill. Panic spread in Mahavir Jain Colony, Estate, Puneet Colony, Naamdev Colony, and Kakka village among other areas of the city as the smoke turned the residential areas into gas chambers.
