2 days on, traffic partially restored on Jammu-Srinagar NH

After being hiatus for two days, the traffic on 250 km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather surface link that connects Kashmir Valley with the outside world, was partially restored on Monday, said officials. The traffic on the highway was, however, stopped briefly around 5pm for repair work (HT File)

The highway had been blocked at over a dozen places in Ramban district following multiple landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall over the past two days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The traffic on the highway was, however, stopped briefly around 5pm for repair work.

The highway was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal, including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria and Hingni in Ramban.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP traffic), Rohit Baskotra said, “the highway has been restored but it’s still one-way at a few places where slush and debris had accumulated.”

“We allowed traffic from Jammu to Srinagar. We have cleared all the light motor vehicles and now heavy motor vehicles carrying essential supplies to Valley are being allowed,” he said.

Following three days of rains and snowfall, the MeT predicted that there will be no significant weather activity till March 10.

“There is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places from the night of March 6 and 7,” said MeT’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

However, he said fresh spells of rain and snow may occur from March 12 to 14th.

Avalanche warning in 5 districts

The Jammu and Kashmir disaster management authority issued an avalanche warning for five districts.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipura and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours,” it said in an update. Avalanches with high danger level are likely to occur in Ganderbal district.