2 dead in car crash in Himachal’s Rampur Bushahr

Two persons were killed while one sustained injury after the car they were travelling in collided with a hill on National Highway 5 near Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district, said officials. The driver lost control and the car rammed into a hillside on National Highway-5 near Rampur Bushahr on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Kaku Singh and Raju.

The accident occurred on Monday near Bhera Khad, when Kaku Singh, who was driving the car, lost control and the vehicle rammed into the hillside.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.