2 drones, over 3kg heroin recovered in Amritsar sector

A Two drones and 3.2kg heroin was recovered during a joint search operation of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Punjab Police near Muhawa village and Rajatal village of Amritsar. Border Security Force (BSF) along with Punjab Police recover a quadcopter drone from the farming field adjacent to the Mahwa village in Amritsar on Wednesday. (ANI)

A Chinese drone, which sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, was recovered during a joint search operation of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Punjab Police near Muhawa village of Amritsar.

Divulging more, a BSF spokesperson said, “During the morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mahwa village.”

“During the search operation, at about 10:30 am, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China),” he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Aircraft Act and the NDPS Act against some unidentified persons at Gharinda police station. Police said their investigation was still on to ascertain if the drone had smuggled drug contrabands before crashing.

The BSF spokesperson said, “During the afternoon hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Rajatal village in Amritsar.”

“During the search operation, at about 04:20 pm, a medium-sized Quadcopter (in fully damaged condition) along with three packets of contraband item suspected to be heroin (Gross Wt 3.242kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, were recovered from the farming field adjacent to village Rajatal.”

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said this is the seventh such drone recovered during the multiple joint search operations by the Punjab Police and BSF in less than a week, with the effective recovery of 14.5 kg of heroin.

Sharing more details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said that investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the Pakistan smugglers, who sent the consignment of heroin via drone, and also their Indian associates, who were to receive this air-dropped consignment of heroin.

