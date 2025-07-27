2 feared drowned in Beas-Sutlej canal in Mandi

Two youths are feared drowned in the Beas-Sutlej Link Canal in Mandi district after one of them fell into the water and the other jumped in to save him. The incident occurred in the Balh area of Mandi district. The strong currents of the canal swept both individuals away. Two youths are feared drowned in the Beas-Sutlej Link Canal in Mandi district after one of them fell into the water and the other jumped in to save him. The incident occurred in the Balh area of Mandi district. The strong currents of the canal swept both individuals away. As soon as the information of the incident was received, police and NDRF teams reached the spot and a search operation was carried out throughout the night, but both could not be traced. (Birbal Sharma /HT)

Police said it was the anniversary of Harjeet, a resident of Lohar panchayat. On this occasion, his two friends, Ashish Gautam, a resident of Bilaspur, and Sudhir, a resident of Purana Bazar, Sundarnagar, had gathered to celebrate on the banks of the canal near Baggi Chowk. When the three were preparing to return after the party, Sudhir entered the canal and slipped. Ashish jumped in to rescue him, but both were swept away by the current and have been missing since.

Ashish is the husband of Himachali singer Rakhi Gautam. He worked in a bank in Sundernagar and lived on rent at Sudhir’s house.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, police and NDRF teams reached the spot and a search operation was carried out throughout the night, but both could not be traced.

On Saturday, Balh SDM Smritika Negi also visited the spot and took stock of the search operation.