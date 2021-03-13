IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
chandigarh news

2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli

Police also visited the protest site at Kundli and asked the farmers to stop all brick-and-mortar constructions.
READ FULL STORY
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 PM IST

Rohtak A man from Punjab (Karam Singh) was booked by name in two FIRs registered against farmers for constructing brick-mortar houses and digging borewell along the highway at Kundli on the complaint of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project director Anand Singh and Kundli municipal council secretary Pawan Kumar.

Police also visited the protest site at Kundli and asked the farmers to stop all brick-and-mortar constructions.

The FIRs have been registered under sections 283 (whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person ) and 431(mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8-B of the National Highway Act, 1956. In the second FIR, the police booked Punjab farmer Karam Singh and others under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 8-B of the National Highway Act, 1956, for digging borewell near KFC in Kundli.

Kundli SHO Ravi Kumar said, “The complainants stated farmers have constructed homes along the Chandigarh–Delhi national highway and dug borewell. We visited the spot and asked the farmers to stop all construction.”

Farmers getting summer-ready

As the summer is approaching, the farmers protesting against three farm laws since November have started constructing low-cost brick houses at Tikri and Kundli-Singhu borders along the Rohtak-Delhi road in Bahadurgarh, eyeing for a long haul.

Deepak Ahlawat, a farmer from Jhajjar said they had used tents and tractor-trolleys as shelter homes during the winter but as the harvesting of Rabi crop is on, the tractors are moving back to the villages.

“We are constricting make-shift homes so that we don’t suffer in summers. We are also asking the farmers to help in harvesting the crops of those staying put at protest sites,” he added.

“These permanent brick structures are being constructed by farmers at individual levels as a preparation for summers in order to install fans, coolers, and ACs, and to keep out flies and mosquitoes,” said Paramjit Singh of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions.

“This government is having a misconception that the farmers will leave the site without getting their demands fulfilled. We won’t and that has been our stand since the beginning,” Abhimanyu Kohar, a senior member of SKM told PTI. “The construction of permanent houses tells everyone about the determination of our farmers. We are preparing for the long haul, six months or one year, we won’t budge,” he added.

Beside concrete houses, the farmers were also seen beautifying the surrounding area by planting trees and flowers. They are also putting up benches and make-shift canopy to give farmers some respite from scorching heat during the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The grim milestone is coupled with a substantial increase in positivity rate. (HT File Photo)
The grim milestone is coupled with a substantial increase in positivity rate. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Active Covid cases in Chandigarh again go past 1,000

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The UT recorded 144 new cases — the highest since the surge post festive season last November — which took the number of active cases to 1,032
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Governance reforms: PU teachers’ body calls open meet on March 20

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will hold an open meet for stakeholders regarding the varsity’s governance reforms on March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescued leverets of Rufous-tailed hares. (PHOTOS: MANBIR SINGH AND RAJNEESH SHARMA)
Rescued leverets of Rufous-tailed hares. (PHOTOS: MANBIR SINGH AND RAJNEESH SHARMA)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: Hear the silent cry

By Vikram Jit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:16 PM IST
It was not uncommon for gardeners at large schools with playfields shrouded in wild grass or greenskeepers at the Chandigarh Golf Club to bring back adorable bunnies cupped in their hands
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
Farmers rest as they construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)
chandigarh news

2 FIRs lodged against farmers for illegal construction, digging borewell at Kundli

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Police also visited the protest site at Kundli and asked the farmers to stop all brick-and-mortar constructions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
Inspector Rajdeep Singh is accused of inaction in the case when a complaint was filed in January 2019. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SHO arrested in Chandigarh house grab case sent to two-day police custody

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
To be questioned on why he obliged the property grabbers instead of taking action on the complaint of the victim’s tenant
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bombs lying on the dry river bed near Panjali village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The bombs lying on the dry river bed near Panjali village on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border on Saturday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

6 rusted bombs found on dry river bed in Ambala

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:38 PM IST
All bombs have been disposed of; locals say the bombs could be part of an army drill conducted in the area decades ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises in Chandigarh. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Panchayat polls deferment: Khattar’s budget speech remarks on PRI empowerment draws flak

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Constitution provides that an election to constitute a panchayat shall be completed before the expiry of its duration which is five years from the date appointed for its first meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 21,656 people have tested positive so far, of whom 401 have died and 1,237 are still undergoing treatment. (Representative Photo/HT File)
As many as 21,656 people have tested positive so far, of whom 401 have died and 1,237 are still undergoing treatment. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Mohali district sees 100+ cases 4th day in row

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Mohali district recorded 100+ fresh cases of Covid-19 for fourth consecutive day and sixth time this month with 125 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of active cases has shot up from 124 at the beginning of the month to 343, and recovery rate has dropped from 97.4% to 95.6% in these 13 days (Representative Photo/HT File)
The number of active cases has shot up from 124 at the beginning of the month to 343, and recovery rate has dropped from 97.4% to 95.6% in these 13 days (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Haryana’s Panchkula logs 62 cases, highest this year

By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:21 PM IST
We have entered the second wave, said Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur, after the district on Saturday recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day jump this year that took the total to 11,285
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashu said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that the payments made to farmers will directly reach them through ahrtiyas.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
Ashu said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made it clear that the payments made to farmers will directly reach them through ahrtiyas.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
chandigarh news

Punjab to pay farmers through ahrtiyas, says state minister

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The Centre last month told Punjab and Haryana governments to ‘compulsorily’ use electronic modes of payment to pay MSP to farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

18-year-old girl kidnapped from home at gunpoint in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Moga youth, three others take away Class-12 student in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after posing as courier delivery boys
READ FULL STORY
Close
Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
Writer and motivator Kanwalpreet Singh with young letter writers. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Roundabout: Reclaiming the lost art of letter writing

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Letter writing is a now a long-lost art but a recent experiment in pandemic time by a city writer-academic to get school-going children to pen letters to famous persons is a way of reclaiming the forgotten art, yielding a book in the bargain
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
Voting will take place from 8am to 4pm on April 7 and counting of votes will begin immediately after polling ends. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Four MC, six nagar panchayats in Himachal go to polls on April 7

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Counting soon after polling ends in Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan; MC elections on party symbols this time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
The decision to close down rural childcare centres in Punjab has been taken as a precautionary measure amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Punjab shuts anganwari centres amid rising Covid cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Ration and other material for children will be distributed door to door by workers and helpers of the rural childcare centres so that nutritional support isn’t affected
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
In January, the Punjab government had announced that all anganwadi centres for children and other beneficiaries across the state would reopen from February 1.(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
chandigarh news

All anganwadi centres shut in Punjab amid rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • The social security, women and child development minister said ration and other material will be distributed door to door through anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP