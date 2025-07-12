2 held with heroin from near border in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district, a spokesperson said on Friday. In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Acting on a specific intelligence regarding the movement of suspected persons in the Khasa area, a joint team of the BSF and the ANTF deployed surveillance at the location and nabbed a smuggler with 1kg of heroin, two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

The accused is a resident of Chamyari village in Amritsar, said the spokesperson.

In another operation, the BSF and ANTF conducted a joint raid on a suspected house at Kakkar village of Amritsar and apprehended a smuggler with two packets of heroin weighing 1.151kg and two mobile phones.

The apprehended smuggler, a resident of village Kakkar, is in the custody of ANTF for further investigation of his illicit links, the spokesperson added.