Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 held with heroin from near border in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 08:56 AM IST

In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district

AMRITSAR: In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district, a spokesperson said on Friday.

In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district, a spokesperson said on Friday.
In an intelligence-based operation, the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Amritsar, apprehended two narco-smuggler with 2kg heroin from different places in the border area of the district, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Acting on a specific intelligence regarding the movement of suspected persons in the Khasa area, a joint team of the BSF and the ANTF deployed surveillance at the location and nabbed a smuggler with 1kg of heroin, two mobile phones and a motorcycle.

The accused is a resident of Chamyari village in Amritsar, said the spokesperson.

In another operation, the BSF and ANTF conducted a joint raid on a suspected house at Kakkar village of Amritsar and apprehended a smuggler with two packets of heroin weighing 1.151kg and two mobile phones.

The apprehended smuggler, a resident of village Kakkar, is in the custody of ANTF for further investigation of his illicit links, the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held with heroin from near border in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On