2 held with illegal weapons and heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Oct 14, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Two persons were arrested after illegal weapons and heroin were recovered from a car they were travelling in during a routine check-up at Kunde village here on Sunday, police said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Sagar alias Teji, from Gol Bagh, Ferozepur, and Manpreet Singh alias Mani, from Sherkhan village. (HT File)
Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, Saumya Mishra said that a police team led by sub-inspector Sukhbir Singh noticed a suspicious hatchback.

“The police stopped the vehicle and launched a search. Around 100 grams of heroin, five country-made pistols and 26 live cartridges have been seized from the car. The duo was then apprehended,” the SSP said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Sagar alias Teji, from Gol Bagh, Ferozepur, and Manpreet Singh alias Mani, from Sherkhan village.

The police registered a case against the accused under the NDPS and Arms Act.

SP Investigation Randhir Kumar said a probe was on into the matter. “Efforts are underway to trace the drug trafficking network.”

