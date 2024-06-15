2 history-sheeters held for firing at Doraha jewellery showroom

Two days after bike-borne assailants opened fire at a jewellery showroom on the Railway Road in Doraha in full public view, the Khanna police, with the help of counter-intelligence wing of Bathinda cops, on Saturday arrested the two shooters, officials said. The accused who opened fire at a jewellery showroom in Doraha in custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Both the accused were wanted by the Ludhiana and Doraha police in two cases of murder and attempt to murder, respectively.

The accused have been identified as Pardeep Singh of Begowal village in Doraha and Suraj Parkash alias David of Haibowal in Ludhiana. David was wanted by Ludhiana police in connection with the murder of Suraj Parkash alias Babbu, a close aide of slain gangster Sukha Barewalia. Babbu, who was the lone eyewitness of Sukha Barewalia’s murder, was allegedly shot dead by the accused, on February 27 in Ludhiana.

A total of four pistols, two Beretta 32mm bore (made in Italy), Taurus 9 mm (made in Belgium) and Px5 storm 30 mm (made in Japan), 36 live cartridges, seven magazines and a Hyundai Verna car have been recovered from the accused.

A person identified as Lovedeep alias Love, a US-based friend of Pardeep Singh, had allegedly arranged the arms, vehicles and financial support for the shooting at Doraha, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP Payal) Nikhil Garg said the police arrested the accused on Saturday with the help of the counter-intelligence wing of Bathinda police. Accused Pardeep Singh has a monetary dispute with the father of the jeweller Paramjeet Verma. Because of the dispute, he, along with Sooraj Parkash, fired at least six bullets at the showroom. Paramjit Verma had escaped unhurt in the incident.

“During preliminary investigation, it came to light that both Pardeep and Suraj have criminal backgrounds with cases related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery registered against them. Pardeep and Suraj had met for the first time in jail in 2012-13,” said the DSP.

“An FIR under sections 307, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Doraha police station, on June 12. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning,” he added.