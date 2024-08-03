 2 hurt as school van overturns in Jind - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi
2 hurt as school van overturns in Jind

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 03, 2024 10:37 PM IST

There were 15 children in the van at the time of the mishap. The injuries to two of them were not severe.

Two students were injured after a school van they were travelling in overturned on the Sundarpura road in Narwana of Jind district on Saturday.

The school van after the mishap in Narwana, Jind, on Saturday.
The accident occurred after a truck reportedly came in front of the van all of a sudden and the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off road before overturning. The van belongs to Kids Melody School.

A spokesman of the Jind police said local residents took the children out of the van and all of them were safe. “As many as 15 children were in the van when the mishap took place. Two of them received minor injuries. All of them are with their families,” he added.

The police said no FIR has been lodged.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 hurt as school van overturns in Jind
Follow Us On