2 IAS, 5 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Wednesday transferred two IAS and five PCS officers.

According to the orders, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari has been appointed as principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, with additional charge of financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats. Tanu Kashyap has been appointed as secretary, higher education and language.

Among the PCS officers, Sanjeev Sharma has been appointed as director public instructions (DPI schools) replacing Anand Sagar Sharma who has now been posted as joint secretary, home affairs and justice.

Avikesh Gupta (general manager, personnel and admin Punsup) has been appointed as secretary school education board replacing Rambir Singh (IAS).

Amarpreet Singh, estate officer, Jalandhar development authority has been posted as director, State Council for Technical Education and Research.