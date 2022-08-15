2 IPS officers among 13 from Haryana to get President’s Police Medals

: Two Haryana cadre IPS officers and 11 other police personnel from the state have been selected for the President’s Police Medals.

The medals were announced by the Union ministry of home affairs on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that IPS officer Shrikant Jadhav, posted as additional director general of police, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Another IPS officer Rakesh Arya posted as Inspector General of Police, Hisar Range, has been selected to receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The 11 other police personnel who have been selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Rajesh Kumar, superintendent of police, state vigilance bureau, Karnal, Pritpal Singh, ACP Crime-1 Gurugram, Rajnish Yadav, Inspector CID, Manoj Kumar sub-inspector, second battalion HAP Madhuban, Hoshiyar Singh sub-inspector Rewari, Rajesh Suthar ORP sub-inspector HPA Madhuban, Ramesh Kumar, ASI Ambala, Vinod Kumar ASI CID, Subhash Chander ASI Hisar, Vinod Kumar ASI state crime branch and Narinder Kumar head constable police headquarters.

Haryana director general of police (DGP), PK Agrawal while congratulating the awardees said that it is a moment of great pride and honour for the entire police force.