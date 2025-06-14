2 killed, 1 injured in Udhampur car crash

At least two people were killed and another was injured after their speeding Swift car crashed into a road divider in Udhampur district on Friday morning, said officials. At least two people were killed and another was injured after their speeding Swift car crashed into a road divider in Udhampur district on Friday morning, said officials. (Representational image)

The accident happened around 3 am near Mand area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“The car bearing registration number JK21K 9423 hit a road divider, resulting in the death of two occupants on the spot while one person was injured,” said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Verma (40), a resident of RS Pura, and Ashik Kumar.

The injured man was also identified as Sham Singh Rajput, (35), a resident of RS Pura.

The injured has been referred to GMC, Jammu, for further treatment. Police have taken cognisance.