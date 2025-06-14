Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 killed, 1 injured in Udhampur car crash

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 14, 2025 05:00 AM IST

“The car bearing registration number JK21K 9423 hit a road divider, resulting in the death of two occupants on the spot while one person was injured,” said a police officer.

At least two people were killed and another was injured after their speeding Swift car crashed into a road divider in Udhampur district on Friday morning, said officials.

At least two people were killed and another was injured after their speeding Swift car crashed into a road divider in Udhampur district on Friday morning, said officials. (Representational image)
At least two people were killed and another was injured after their speeding Swift car crashed into a road divider in Udhampur district on Friday morning, said officials. (Representational image)

The accident happened around 3 am near Mand area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“The car bearing registration number JK21K 9423 hit a road divider, resulting in the death of two occupants on the spot while one person was injured,” said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Verma (40), a resident of RS Pura, and Ashik Kumar.

The injured man was also identified as Sham Singh Rajput, (35), a resident of RS Pura.

The injured has been referred to GMC, Jammu, for further treatment. Police have taken cognisance.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 killed, 1 injured in Udhampur car crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On