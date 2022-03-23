2 killed, 10 injured as farmers, Gujjars clash in Majitha village

Two persons were killed while 10 others injured in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village falling under the Majitha sub-division on Tuesday.

The two deceased and four injured belong to the Gujjar community while the six injured are from the farmers’ group.

The Gujjars alleged that the clash broke out after some farmers molested their women while the farmers claimed that the incident occurred after a youth from the Gujjar community rammed his tractor-trailer into an elderly farmer’s bullock cart. Police said they were recording the statements of both the groups to register a case. The deceased have been identified as Ali (35) and his nephew Surmu (18).

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Deepak Hilori said, “The clash broke out over the passage of a tractor-trailer and a bullock cart. It further intensified and the farmers’ group opened fire killing two persons and injuring four belonging to the Gujjar community. Around four to five farmers have also been injured in the clash.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Jandiala, Sukhwinderpal Singh said, “As per the statement of the Gujjar community, their women were being harassed by the farmer community members.”

A member of the Gujjar community said, “Our women were going in a tractor-trailer while the farmers were on a bullock cart. The farmers molested our women. After this, our men thrashed them. When our men burnt the stubble, the farmers opened fire.”

Gurlal Singh of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said, “At 8 am, an elderly farmer was bringing fodder in his bullock cart when a youth of the Gujjar community rammed his tractor-trailer into it. The bullock cart overturned and the elderly farmer scolded the youth and slapped him for driving rashly. Some farmers of the village also went to the Gujjars to complain about the incident, but they were attacked. Later, the Gujjars went to the farmer’s house and attacked his family. In self-defence, the farmer’s son opened fire. We have also heard that Gujjars had also opened fire. Six farmers were injured in the clash.”

The police have booked 10 persons belonging to the farmers’ group under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder) 341 (wrongful restraint), 436 (mischief by fire) of the IPC, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Majitha police station.

The accused have been identified as Manjinder, Billa, Laddi, Happy, Jindu, Simar, Angrej, Nishan, Gullu and Avtar of the same village.