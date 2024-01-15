close_game
2 lakh robbed at gunpoint from Jalandhar gas agency

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 15, 2024 07:58 AM IST

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the premises.

Three unidentified men robbed 2 lakh from a gas agency near Lamma Pind in Jalandhar after holding an employee at gunpoint on Saturday evening.

The Jalandhar gas agency robbery was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the premises.
The Jalandhar gas agency robbery was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the premises. (HT File)

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on the premises.

As per information, the three assailants – one carrying a firearm and the other two armed with sharp-edged weapons, barged into the gas agency and forced the storekeeper, identified as Jyoti Kumar, to hand over the cash.

The victim told the police that the accused threatened him of dire consequences if he raised the alarm.

Maqsoodan station house officer Sikander Singh said a case under Sections of 379B (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code Act and other sections of the Arms Act has been registered against unidentified persons.

