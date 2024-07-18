2 members of Bishnoi gang held; 7 weapons seized

The Dera Bassi police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and recovered seven illegal weapons, a .32 bore pistol, five country made pistols and a double-barrel gun besides two live cartridges. The Dera Bassi police arrested two members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and recovered seven illegal weapons, a .32 bore pistol, five country made pistols and a double-barrel gun besides two live cartridges. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar alias Dharminder Rai (20) of Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, and Varun Pathak (34) of Ferozepur.

Holding a press conference at Mohali police headquarters on Wednesday, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg said that the accused used to bring weapons from MP and Aligarh in UP at a cheaper price and supplied the consignments across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan earning their profits. The duo, according to the police, purchased each weapon for around ₹15,000 and sold the same for around ₹35,000.

Sonu Kumar, according to the police, is also wanted by Nainital police in an extortion case as he made an extortion call to a businessman there claiming to be a member of the Bishnoi gang.

Nainital police will now take him on production warrants from Mohali, the SSP said.

“Both the accused are part of a WhatsApp group where the information regarding weapons is being shared by the gang. They got associated with the gang around four months ago. We are verifying the details of the other members of their network in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and MP. We will write to our counterparts in the state concerned for verification. They used public and private transport to bring or supply weapons. As per the preliminary investigation, in total the accused brought eight consignments including around 20 weapons from UP and MP so far,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the duo also had a separate WhatsApp group of suppliers which is also now under the Mohali police radar.