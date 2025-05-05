2 months of protest in Ludhiana: Administrative ‘apathy’ fuels villagers’ fury against illegal mining

Tension continues to simmer in Gaunsgarh village of Ludhiana district, where residents, farmer unions, and political leaders have been staging a protest for the in series for the past two months against alleged illegal sand mining and administrative apathy. Despite repeated complaints, villagers claim that no action has been taken against those involved, and instead, locals raising their voice have faced police intimidation and violence from the mining mafia. Residents and farm leaders protest against illegal sand mining in Gaunsgarh village in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The protest, which has intensified over the past one month, includes residents from around 10 to 12 villages, supported by farmer unions, including the Rajewal (Lakhowal) and Charuni groups. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ahbab Grewal has also joined the agitation, demanding immediate suspension of mining operations and legal action against the accused.

Villagers are alleging that illegal mining is being carried out at night in several areas, including the government-approved Rorh Cluster site near Raur village. According to them, while the site has official clearance, much of the sand extraction is taking place outside designated zones. “The land near our homes and farms is being destroyed. Roads meant for village use are now battered by heavy mining trucks,” said Mahinder Singh, a local resident of Sasrali Colony.

In a letter submitted to the executive engineer on June 29, villagers highlighted that the road from Gaunsgarh bus stand to Sasrali Colony is only 12-feet-wide, with just a 20mm thick surface. “Such roads are not designed to handle multi-tonne tippers. The administration is risking lives,” the letter stated.

‘Attacked for exposing mafia’s activities’

The situation took a violent turn on April 17 when advocate Simranjit Kaur Gill, a human rights activist and native of Gaunsgarh, was brutally attacked by alleged members of the sand mafia. Gill, who has been actively holding seminars to educate villagers about legal versus illegal mining, said she and her team were ambushed while responding to a distress call from a local woman being harassed by mafia goons. “I was dragged by my hair, my clothes torn, and I was attacked with a kirpan that left my arm deeply wounded. We were targeted for exposing the mafia’s activities,” said Gill, who sustained serious injuries, including 17 stitches on her arm.

Gill also alleged that despite providing names and evidence to the Meharban police, the FIR was diluted and failed to name key accused or invoke relevant sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “I named every person responsible, but the FIR was manipulated. The mining mafia enjoys political patronage, especially from those close to local MLA and minister Hardeep Singh Mundian,” she claimed.

Adding to the outrage, police had previously detained Jaspreet Gill, the son of the village sarpanch, and the president of the local gurdwara committee during a peaceful demonstration. They were released only after public pressure mounted, with political leaders like Congress’ Manveer Singh Dhaliwal intervening.

Protestors are going to submit a letter to Ludhiana deputy commissioner in regard to their demands, including withdrawal of false FIRs, constitution of a magistrate-level inquiry committee, deployment of Special Security Force (SSF) to control the mafia’s movement and suspension of illegal mining permits.

Rajat Grover, an executive engineer with the mining department, said, “Environment clearance is being made with the contractor and we have suggested an alternative route to the contractor for routing the heavy vehicles and now they are not going through Gaunsgarh village. Mining site is legal and the department has checked thoroughly and there is nothing illegal going on.”