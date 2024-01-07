2 more Covid-19 cases in Ambala, tally climbs to 4

Ambala With two fresh cases reported on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 cases increased to four in Ambala. District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said these cases were reported after a gap of nearly seven months, as the last active case was recorded in June 2023. “Out of four active cases, two of them are family members and have foreign travel histories. While three of them are home-isolated, an elderly man is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The situation is under control,” District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

