2 PSPCL clerks suspended for 2.74 lakh scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 05, 2024 05:12 AM IST

These two clerks and a revenue accountant posted at Samrala urban sub-divisional office caused financial loss to the PSPCL by issuing bills of wrong reading to the consumers.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday said two clerks have been suspended and departmental disciplinary action has been initiated against an assistant revenue accountant for committing a financial scam of 2.74 lakh.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO
Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

The minister said PSPCL has taken prompt action and got the due amount deposited from the employees involved in this scam.

