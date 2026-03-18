Panchkula: 2 religious structures razed along Kalka highway

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Tuesday removed two “illegal” religious structures along the Zirakpur–Kalka highway. The demolition order was issued on Monday by Panchkula district magistrate Satpal Sharma two days after the PMDA informed him that these structures were occupying government land. The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority had informed the deputy commissioner about the encroachments on March 14. (HT Photo)

The razed structures included the Gogga Jahar Veer temple located in Maheshpur village, Sector 21, and Dargah Sultan Mohammad Khan Ji in Devi Nagar village, Sector 3. A heavy police force was deployed at both locations. Kuldeep Saini, caretaker of the Gogga Jahar Veer temple, spread over 15 marlas, said that the structure was around 70 years old, having religious significance for locals. Members of Hindu Jagran Manch and Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned the administrative action.

Notably, both structures had been served notices last year as well. Last year, the PMDA took similar action at Nau Gaza Peer near Dhillon Complex where a big portion of the structure was razed.