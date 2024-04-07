 2 sharpshooters of Bhau gang nabbed from Sonepat - Hindustan Times
2 sharpshooters of Bhau gang nabbed from Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 07, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The criminals have been identified as Praveen alias Pehalwan of Datta village and Himanshu Kumar of Narnaund in Hisar. Praveen was carrying a bounty of ₹50,000 on his head. Both are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition was said to be stable.

The special task force (STF) of Sonepat police on Friday night arrested two sharp-shooters of the notorious Bhau gang after a brief exchange of fire.

The criminals have been identified as Praveen alias Pehalwan of Datta village and Himanshu Kumar of Narnaund in Hisar. Praveen was carrying a bounty of 50,000 on his head. Both are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where their condition was said to be stable.

Inspector Yogender Dahiya said that they received information that two criminals are hiding near Khewra village in Sonepat with an intention to execute a robbery bid.

“When STF team surrounded them, they started firing at us and after a brief exchange of fire, two criminals were nabbed. Both the criminals received bullet injuries in the legs and are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s PGIMS. We recovered two pistols and six live cartridges from them,” he added.

The inspector said that both the criminals were involved in firing outside Matu Ram eatery in Gohana on January 21. Both of them were booked in half a dozen cases. They had killed a liquor trader in Hisar’s Kharar village on December 1 last year.

