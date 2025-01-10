Menu Explore
2 siblings die as truck falls into Ramban gorge

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 10, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Police identified the victims as Yasir Imtiaz Khan and Danish Imtiaz Khan, residents of Rafiabad in Baramulla district

Two siblings were killed late on Thursday after their truck veered off road and plunged into a deep gorge at Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), said officials.

The truck veered off road and plunged into a deep gorge at Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44). (Representational image)
The truck veered off road and plunged into a deep gorge at Battery Chashma in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44). (Representational image)

They identified the victims as Yasir Imtiaz Khan and Danish Imtiaz Khan, residents of Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

Officials said a rescue operation was launched by the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, but it had to be suspended due to darkness.

“The operation was restarted on Friday morning and the rescuers found the bodies. The truck, loaded with iron bars, was on its way to Srinagar,” said a police officer.

