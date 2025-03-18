Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
2 smugglers injured in Tarn Taran encounter; 4 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Mar 18, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Two drug smugglers were injured in a police encounter in Tarn Taran; two others arrested with 7 kg of opium and firearms.

Two drug smugglers were injured in an encounter with Punjab Police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Chabhal police station in Tarn Taran district on Monday late evening, police said.

Punjab Police arrest accused after an encounter in Tarn Taran district on Monday. (ANI)
Punjab Police arrest accused after an encounter in Tarn Taran district on Monday. (ANI)

Two other accused, who attempted to escape, were arrested, officials said adding that cops are in the process of registering an FIR.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said cops received a tip-off that two persons, Vijay and Gurjant, residents of Baropal village had collected a consignment of drugs and weapons smuggled via drone from Pakistan.

“The police further received a tip-off that the accused were meeting the two other persons, identified as Vijay and Sagar of Amritsar, to strike a deal. Both the persons were in the Chabhal area near the international border to receive consignment when our teams conducted a raid,” the SSP said.

The SSP said finding themselves trapped, the accused opened fire at police and in retaliatory firing, Vijay and Sagar suffered gunshot injuries.

“Both were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment”, the SSP said, adding, “Three Pakistan-made pistols along with live rounds, 7 kg opium and one lakh drug money have been recovered from their possession”.

