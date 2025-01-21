2 smugglers with Pak links held with 1kg heroin in Fazilka

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Fazilka arrested two drug smugglers on Tuesday, seizing 1kg of heroin from their possession. A motorcycle was also recovered during the operation. The accused in police custody in Fazilka of Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, along with his team, apprehended Ajit Singh, a resident of Mandi Hazur Singh village, and Jagsir Singh, of Ram Nagar village, from Lalo Wali village in the district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers and were receiving heroin shipments through drones.

A case under Sections 21(C), 29, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

Police have launched further inquiries to uncover the smuggling network.