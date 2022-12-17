2 snatchers held for targeting Norwegian national

Five days after a Norwegian national a world bicycle tour fell prey to snatchers on Delhi Road near Transport Nagar, police arrested two men on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, 26, of Janta Nagar and Pardeep Kumar, 31, of Kot Mangal. Police have recovered the victim’s mobile phone and credit card from the duo. They both have criminal records and were out on bail.

Police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu met the Norwegian national, Espen Lilleengen, 21, on Saturday and returned the valuables to him.

Sidhu also thanked local transporter Madhureshwar Kumar Pandey and Sandeep Padhor for helping Lilleengen. Madhureshwar helped Espen lodge an FIR and also arranged accommodation and food for him. Padhor, who is a cyclist himself, let Espen use his phone. Sidhu issued certificates of “friends of police” to the good Samaritans.

Lilleengen, a resident of Jessheim in Norway, had stated in his police complaint that the miscreants had snatched his phone, credit card and other documents while he was answering a call.

Lilleengen, a student, set off on a world bicycle tour six months ago and has visited 23 countries so far. He will conclude the tour three months later in Vietnam. He reached India from the Pakistan border. After visiting Amritsar, he was heading towards Kolkata via Ludhiana.

An FIR was registered at Moti Nagar police station under the section 379-B of Indina Penal Code based on the complaint of a Madhureshwar, who had helped Espen contact the police.