2 students end lives in separate incidents in Mohali

Suspecting poor results in the JEE mains exam, an 18-year-old boy died by suicide in Kharar on Wednesday, said police, adding that the teenager was not happy with his performance and was depressed.

No suicide note was found, police added.

“The result has yet to be declared, but he was disturbed with his attempt. The family got to know about the incident in the morning. After being informed, we immediately rushed to the spot. The body has been handed over to the family post autopsy,” a police officer said. Kharar police initiated inquest proceedings in the case.

A 22-year-old Nepalese student died by suicide in a hostel room at a private university in Gharuan on Tuesday afternoon.

The youth was a BTech student. He was rushed to Kharar civil hospital, but was declared brought dead, police said.

According to police, no suicide note was found in the room. “The body was handed over to the family post-autopsy. Neither his friends nor his family suspected anything fishy and thus we have initiated inquest proceedings in the case,” a police officer at the Gharuan police station said. Varsity officials refused to comment when contacted.