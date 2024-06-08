 2 suffocate to death while cleaning oil tank in Kaithal - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi
2 suffocate to death while cleaning oil tank in Kaithal

ByHTC, Karnal
Jun 08, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Two labourers died due to suffocation after they reportedly entered an oil tanker for cleaning at an oil mill in Kaithal’s Pundri on Friday. The deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar, 43, and Jaswant Kumar, 30, both locals.

Two labourers died due to suffocation after they reportedly entered an oil tanker for cleaning at an oil mill in Kaithal’s Pundri on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Pawan’s younger brother told the police that both the deceased worked in oil packaging, but they were “forced” by the owners to enter the tank for cleaning.

A case was registered against Rajneesh and Sandeep, owners of Laxmi Oil Mill, under section 304 and 34 of the IPC.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 suffocate to death while cleaning oil tank in Kaithal
Saturday, June 08, 2024
